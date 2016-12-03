At least nine people were killed and about 15 went missing following a massive fire at a rave party in a warehouse in Oakland, California, the city's fire chief said on Saturday

Fire officials were still trying to determine how the fire started, said Chief Teresa Deloach-Reed, who described the building as "huge." She said the roof had collapsed, complicating efforts to recover bodies.

The warehouse in the Fruitvale district housed units where people lived and worked.

"There is a large majority of that building that has not been searched," Deloach-Reed said during a press briefing.

"We are hoping that the number nine is what there is and that there are no more," the fire chief said, referring to the number of known fatalities. "But we have not done a complete search of the building."