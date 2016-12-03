US President-elect Donald Trump has made a series of notable phone calls in the past few days.

In the words of top diplomats, some of these chats with world leaders have been "animated" while some of the conversations, the call to the Pakistani Prime Minister in particular, have been termed "bizarre".

But on Friday, Trump engaged in perhaps his most high-profile telephonic conversation yet, one that has infuriated China and already forced his transition team and the White House to issue a few clarifications.

According to his transition team, Trump on Friday spoke with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss "close economic, political and security ties."

The call was significant because it the first such contact with Taiwan by a US president-elect or president since President Jimmy Carter adopted a one-China policy in 1979.

China, which views Taiwan as its province, termed the call a "petty action".

"This is just the Taiwan side engaging in a petty action, and cannot change the 'one China' structure already formed by the international community," China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, said.

But Trump, in his signature style, took to Twitter to defend himself.

"The President of Taiwan CALLED ME today to wish me congratulations on winning the Presidency. Thank you!" he wrote.

Hours later there was another tweet.