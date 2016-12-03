Italians are heading to the polls on Sunday to vote in a referendum on whether to adopt a new constitution which would take powers away from regional governments and the Senate.

Supporters argue the amendments will make it easier for stable governments to be formed and for important legislation to get passed as the government, of which there have been 61 since World War II, would no longer need the support of the Senate to remain in power.

The changes have been heavily pushed by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who has said he will quit office if it does not pass.

"If 'Yes' wins, Italy will become the leader of Europe," Renzi, a reformist who rose rapidly through local government to claim his current title, told a large rally in his home city of Florence on Friday.