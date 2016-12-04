What is the reform about?

The reform proposed by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi diminishes the role of the second chamber of parliament, the Senate. It revokes the Senate's right to hold votes of no confidence in the government and cuts the number of Senators from 315 to 100.

If the amendment passes, these 100 senators would consist of 21 regional mayors and 74 regional council heads who will be appointed by regional bodies. The remaining five seats will be selected by the president.

What does the referendum promise?

Renzi's government says the reform will bring political stability to Italy by streamlining the parliamentary system and making it easier for stable governments to be formed.

However, opposition parties disagree. They suggest the measures would concentrate too much power in the hands of the prime minister.

At the same time, they see the referendum as a chance to defeat Renzi who has vowed to resign if he loses.

When are Italians voting?