TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Greece grants asylum to three fugitive Turkish soldiers
A total of eight soldiers who were involved in the failed coup bid in Turkey had fled to Greece to seek asylum. All were charged with treason by Ankara who had requested them to be extradited to face trial.
Greece grants asylum to three fugitive Turkish soldiers
The soldiers' lawyer has repeatedly claimed they will not receive a fair trial if they are returned to Turkey, and that their lives will be at risk. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 5, 2016

A Greek court has granted asylum to three of the eight Turkish military officers who fled to Greece in July following a failed coup in Turkey.

Ankara has demanded the extradition of all of the officers to stand trial for their alleged role in the attempted coup.

The soldiers' lawyer has repeatedly claimed they will not receive a fair trial if they are returned to Turkey, and that their lives will be at risk.

Recommended

The remaining five soldiers will have their hearings held on Tuesday.

TRT World reporters Maria Kagkelidou and Soraya Lennie give more details on this story from Athens and Ankara:

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye