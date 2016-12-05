Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is to resign on Monday after suffering a crushing defeat in a referendum over constitutional reform, tipping the Euro zone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.

Renzi will hand his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

His decision to quit after just two-and-a-half years in office deals a blow to the European Union, already reeling from multiple crises and struggling to overcome anti-establishment forces that have battered the Western world this year.