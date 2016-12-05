WORLD
2 MIN READ
Italy's PM to resign after losing referendum
Italy's Prime Minister Mattheo Renzi will resign following a big referendum defeat. It was a vote on constitutional reform, but was widely seen as a test of his personal popularity.
Italy's PM to resign after losing referendum
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a media conference after a referendum on constitutional reform at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, December 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 5, 2016

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is to resign on Monday after suffering a crushing defeat in a referendum over constitutional reform, tipping the Euro zone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.

Renzi will hand his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

His decision to quit after just two-and-a-half years in office deals a blow to the European Union, already reeling from multiple crises and struggling to overcome anti-establishment forces that have battered the Western world this year.

Recommended

Renzi's emotional, midnight resignation announcement sent the Euro lower and jolted stock and bond markets on concerns that early elections could follow, possibly paving the way for an anti-Euro party, the 5-Star Movement, to come to power.

TRT World's Sarah Morice brings the latest developments from Italy:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla