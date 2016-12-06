WORLD
Populism gets boost after Italian PM states his intention to resign
Italian anti-establishment politicians rejoice as European leaders worry resignation of Matteo Renzi will embolden populists across continent.
Many Italians saw the referendum on constitutional reform as a vote on Renzi himself. Photo: Renzi resigns. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2016

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stated his intention to resign on Monday after suffering a crushing defeat on Sunday in a referendum to change the constitution.

President Sergio Mattarella has asked him to stay in office until lawmakers can negotiate a new government and the 2017 state budget is passed on Friday.

Renzi's defeat adds to a wave of victories for populist politicians across Europe and fuels fears of future political instability in Italy.

Sarah Morice reports:

