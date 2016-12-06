December 6, 2016
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stated his intention to resign on Monday after suffering a crushing defeat on Sunday in a referendum to change the constitution.
President Sergio Mattarella has asked him to stay in office until lawmakers can negotiate a new government and the 2017 state budget is passed on Friday.
Renzi's defeat adds to a wave of victories for populist politicians across Europe and fuels fears of future political instability in Italy.
Sarah Morice reports:
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies