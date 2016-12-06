WORLD
Greece to extradite three fugitive soldiers to Turkey
The decision comes a day after another court granted asylum to three other soldiers who fled to Greece after the failed July 15 coup.
Two of the eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after the coup attempt are brought to court in the northern Greek city of Alexandroupolis, Greece, in July. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2016

Three Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece following the failed coup in Turkey on July 15 will be extradited from Greece.

Eight soldiers sought asylum in Greece after flying there by helicopter after the coup attempt.

On Monday, three other soldiers were granted asylum.

The soldiers, including two majors, flew to Alexandroupolis on July 16 in a military helicopter which prompted Greek authorities to begin legal and diplomatic processes on charges of illegal entry into the country.

TRT World reporters Maria Kagkelidou and Soraya Lennie give more details from Athens and Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
