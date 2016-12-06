The first trial of a member of the infamous Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), a rebel group and spiritual cult based in Uganda and surrounding African countries, began on Tuesday at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Netherlands.

At the hearing, Dominic Ongwen was described by ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda as a "ferocious and enthusiastic" member of the movement. He has been charged with 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

According to Bensouda, "Ongwen became one of the most senior commanders in the LRA … following rapid promotion for his loyal fighting and ferocity."

The evidence presented against the former warlord, who surrendered to US forces last year, included what she described as "extremely disturbing images" of violence against the inhabitants of the northern Lukodi refugee camp, showing the bodies of children who had been brutally murdered.