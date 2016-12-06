What is the Israeli settlement bill about?

The bill seeks to legalise the status of about 100 outposts, a cluster of trailers and prefabricated houses, where ultra-nationalist Israeli families live.

These outposts were built in the West Bank, when the land was illegally occupied by Israeli forces in the 1967 Middle East war.

But the question about the legality of the outposts has always been a controversy – even in Israel.

Under international law, Israeli communities built on occupied ground violate The Hague Regulations of 1907.

Unlike large settlements that Tel Aviv defends vigorously, the outposts are considered illegal by Israeli courts because they have been built on private Palestinian property.

The bill was brought to parliament last month by the Jewish Home party, a coalition partner of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It passed the first parliamentary hearing on Monday.

It followed a judgement by Israel's Supreme Court that ordered the authorities to demolish Amona, one of the illegal outposts in the West Bank.

What does the bill mean for the future of Palestinians?

If the parliament votes the bill into a law, it will give legal cover to the outposts and cement Jewish settlers' claim over the land.

Palestinian leaders want the West Bank, along with the Gaza strip, to form part of a future state. And this fact has not been lost on far-right Israeli leaders.

"Today, the Israeli Knesset [parliament] shifted from a path to establish a Palestinian state, to a path of extending sovereignty to Judea and Samira," commented Naftali Bennett, head of the Jewish Home party, according to the Times of Israel.

Judea and Samira are Israeli terms for the West Bank.