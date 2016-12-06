At least 1,300 refugees were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea over the past 48 hours with 16 bodies recovered, the Italian coastguard said on Monday.

People fleeing war and poverty risk their lives with the possibility of drowning in the Mediterranean, for a better future in Europe.

On Sunday, the Italian coast guard ship Diciotti discovered 11 bodies on a boat which had run into difficulty, while a commercial vessel intervening at another boat found three dead.

The Aquarius, a relief vessel chartered by SOS Méditerranée and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), meanwhile, said efforts to resuscitate two women found on a dinghy had failed.

"Two women died of hypothermia in spite of the colossal efforts of the team. We are heartbroken, again," MSF said on Twitter.

The reasons for the other deaths were not specified, but burns or fuel inhalation can prove fatal to already weakened refugees setting off from crisis-hit Libya, where abuse and torture is rife.