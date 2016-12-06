WORLD
1 MIN READ
Water becomes precious commodity in opposition-held eastern Aleppo
Muhammed al Halabi, a delivery man, fetches water from the few operational tanks left in the Syrian opposition-controlled districts of eastern Aleppo. He then delivers it to families who can still afford to pay.
Water becomes precious commodity in opposition-held eastern Aleppo
The Bab al-Nayrab water station is one of the few still operational in eastern Aleppo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2016

Civilians in Syria's Aleppo are facing severe water shortages as the Assad regime, backed by Russian air strikes, continues its assault.

Muhammed Al Halabi is one of those who delivers the precious cargo across eastern Aleppo to the families who can still afford to pay.

"We are struggling a lot when it comes to buying the diesel. The prices are expensive. In the liberated areas there is only one water basin, and the prices have gone up. We now sell 1000 litres for $5 because of the price of diesel," he says.

Recommended

Abubakr al Shamahi reports:

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla