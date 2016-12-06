Civilians in Syria's Aleppo are facing severe water shortages as the Assad regime, backed by Russian air strikes, continues its assault.

Muhammed Al Halabi is one of those who delivers the precious cargo across eastern Aleppo to the families who can still afford to pay.

"We are struggling a lot when it comes to buying the diesel. The prices are expensive. In the liberated areas there is only one water basin, and the prices have gone up. We now sell 1000 litres for $5 because of the price of diesel," he says.