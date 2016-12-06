A one-year halt in relations between Russia and Turkey is over, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday during his official visit to Moscow.

Ankara-Moscow ties soured after Turkey in November 2015 shot down a Russian warplane on the Syrian border for violating Turkish airspace. At a conference on Tuesday at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations University, Yildirim described the downing of the Russian jet as an "unfortunate event."

The Turkish PM said Ankara's relations with Moscow had undergone a "test" but "thanks to mutual political will, we have endured the difficult situation."