Turkey's PM says year-long halt in Russia ties "over"
Binali Yildirim said relations with Moscow had undergone a "test" but "thanks to mutual political will, we have endured the difficult situation."
Ties between the two countries soured last year after Turkey downed a Russian warplane on the Syrian border. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2016

A one-year halt in relations between Russia and Turkey is over, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday during his official visit to Moscow.

Ankara-Moscow ties soured after Turkey in November 2015 shot down a Russian warplane on the Syrian border for violating Turkish airspace. At a conference on Tuesday at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations University, Yildirim described the downing of the Russian jet as an "unfortunate event."

The Turkish PM said Ankara's relations with Moscow had undergone a "test" but "thanks to mutual political will, we have endured the difficult situation."

Due to the nature of the region, we [Russia and Turkey] have a crucial duty. At the same time we have responsibility [in the region].

He referred to the "normalisation process" that the two countries began on August 9 following a meeting in St. Petersburg between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Later on Tuesday, Yildirim is sheduled meet Chairwoman of the Council of the Federation Valentina Matviyenko, and hold a news conference with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Yildirim is in Moscow to discuss relations with Russia, in addition to regional and international issues.

Hasan Abdullah reports:

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
