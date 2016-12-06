WORLD
1 MIN READ
Poland's supreme court rejects Roman Polanski's extradition
The court upheld an earlier verdict that the filmmaker cannot be extradited to the US.
Polish Supreme Court judges made the final decision that filmmaker Roman Polanski cannot be extradited to the United States. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2016

Poland's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday against the extradition of Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski to the United States. He was accused of child sex abuse in 1977.

"We are very happy that the case is finally over," said one of Polanski's lawyers, Jan Olszewski.

After his appearance in Warsaw in 2014, the US demanded Polanski's extradition. However, a Polish district court in the city of Krakow rejected that request in October 2015.

The final decision of Poland's top court was a defeat for Prosecutor General and Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, who wanted to hand Polanski over to the United States.

Ziobro argued that Polanski's celebrity status played a role in his escaping justice.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
