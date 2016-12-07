Turkish warplanes on Wednesday carried out air strikes against 12 Daesh targets in the al-Bab region of northern Syria, killing 23 gunmen, Turkey's military said.

The statement also said one Turkish soldier was killed and six were wounded, one of them seriously, in a vehicle-borne bomb attack in the area.

Local media reported that two Turkish soldiers were killed in the attack.

Military and hospital officials said the wounded soldiers were transported to hospitals in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep.