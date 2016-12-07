Libyan forces backed by US air strikes finished clearing the last Daesh holdout in Sirte on Tuesday after a near seven-month battle for the terrorist group's former North African stronghold.

The pro-government forces gained full control over a final patch of ground in Sirte's Ghiza Bahriya district after hours of clashes. Several dozen women and children who had been holed up with Daesh members were able to leave the ruined buildings where they had made their last stand.

As celebrations erupted among the Libyan forces, which are dominated by brigades from the city of Misrata, a spokesperson for the pro-government forces confirmed that all buildings and streets had been secured.