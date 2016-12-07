WORLD
1 MIN READ
Libya's pro-government forces clear last Daesh holdout in Sirte
Celebrations erupt after pro-government forces gain full control over a final patch of ground in Sirte's Ghiza Bahriya district after hours of clashes.
Libya's pro-government forces clear last Daesh holdout in Sirte
A Libyan flag flies as people and Libyan forces celebrate after clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the Daesh's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya December 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

Libyan forces backed by US air strikes finished clearing the last Daesh holdout in Sirte on Tuesday after a near seven-month battle for the terrorist group's former North African stronghold.

The pro-government forces gained full control over a final patch of ground in Sirte's Ghiza Bahriya district after hours of clashes. Several dozen women and children who had been holed up with Daesh members were able to leave the ruined buildings where they had made their last stand.

As celebrations erupted among the Libyan forces, which are dominated by brigades from the city of Misrata, a spokesperson for the pro-government forces confirmed that all buildings and streets had been secured.

Recommended

TRT World's Nancy Porsia reports from Misrata.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla