Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned Germany's Ambassador to Ankara Martin Erdmann on Wednesday after police stopped Turkish lawmaker Ayse Nur Bahcekapili at Cologne airport, Anadolu Agency quoted diplomatic sources.

The Turkish Embassy in Berlin had provided the AK Party lawmaker, who is also the deputy speaker of the Turkish Parliament, with a temporary travel document after her bag, that contained her passport, went missing.

However, police officials at the airport did not accept the temporary passport and stopped Bahcekapili from proceeding towards her flight.

Later, they attempted to detain the lawmaker on suspicions that she had entered the country illegally.

"It was impolite in terms of my country… I am a lawmaker of this country [Turkey]. If we show respect and courtesy to German or foreign parliamentarians, we have a natural right to expect respect and courtesy in the same way," Bahcekapili said.