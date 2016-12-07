WORLD
3 MIN READ
Officials proclaim state of emergency following Oakland blaze
Oakland City Council is scheduled to ratify the state of emergency on Thursday to allow state and federal funds to help cover the costs of the inferno, the cause of which has yet to be determined.
Officials proclaim state of emergency following Oakland blaze
Flames rise from the top of a warehouse, which caught fire during a dance party in Oakland, California, December 3, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

Oakland officials on Tuesday proclaimed a state of emergency to begin the process for state and federal aid after the inferno which killed at least 36 people.

The blaze broke out on Friday at an artists' loft and performance venue, known as the "Ghost Ship," which likely lacked proper fire safety equipment such as sprinklers, smoke detectors and proper exits, officials said.

Even some of the artists who lived there, seeking cheap rent in an expensive city, called it a "death trap."

Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed said the City Council was scheduled to ratify the state of emergency on Thursday, adding the cause of the deadly blaze has yet to be determined.

"This has been a heavy labour operation plus a heavy mental operation," said Reed.

Recommended

Over the weekend, the news rippled across the US to friends and families of people living in Oakland, a city where many musicians and artists have moved as housing prices in the Bay Area have risen. Rents at the loft ran between $300 and $600 dollars a month.

The cause of the fire is unclear but arson looks unlikely, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said. Criminal charges and civil suits are possible over the allegedly unsafe conditions that may have contributed to the tragedy.

Before prosecuting anyone responsible for unsafe conditions in the building, Schaaf said, the city's first priority is finding the victims and supporting the families.

The blaze ranks as the deadliest in the United States since 100 people perished in a nightclub fire in Rhode Island in 2003.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla