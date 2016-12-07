Oakland officials on Tuesday proclaimed a state of emergency to begin the process for state and federal aid after the inferno which killed at least 36 people.

The blaze broke out on Friday at an artists' loft and performance venue, known as the "Ghost Ship," which likely lacked proper fire safety equipment such as sprinklers, smoke detectors and proper exits, officials said.

Even some of the artists who lived there, seeking cheap rent in an expensive city, called it a "death trap."

Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed said the City Council was scheduled to ratify the state of emergency on Thursday, adding the cause of the deadly blaze has yet to be determined.

"This has been a heavy labour operation plus a heavy mental operation," said Reed.