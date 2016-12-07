President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to pursue a foreign policy that avoids intervention in foreign conflicts, such as Libya's, where he blames the administration of President Barack Obama for leading the United States into expensive battles abroad in the name of regime change.

"We will stop racing to topple foreign regimes that we know nothing about, that we shouldn't be involved with (...) Instead, our focus must be on defeating terrorism and destroying ISIS, and we will."

Trump's rhetoric was similar to what he used during the election campaign when he railed against the war in Iraq, breaking with fellow Republican candidates who had stayed clear of criticising a war started by the last GOP president, George W. Bush. Despite his talk of non-intervention, Trump has nominated two hardline generals to top positions, Marine General Mike Flynn and Army General Thomas "Mad Dog" Mattis, who both served in Iraq.