Donald Trump lays out plan for US military, criticises Boeing
The president-elect repeated his call for the US not to be involved in the toppling of foreign governments. He said his focus will be on fighting terrorism and defeating Daesh. He also criticised Air Force One as a waste of money.
President-elect Donald Trump addresses an audience at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on December 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to pursue a foreign policy that avoids intervention in foreign conflicts, such as Libya's, where he blames the administration of President Barack Obama for leading the United States into expensive battles abroad in the name of regime change.

"We will stop racing to topple foreign regimes that we know nothing about, that we shouldn't be involved with (...) Instead, our focus must be on defeating terrorism and destroying ISIS, and we will."

Trump's rhetoric was similar to what he used during the election campaign when he railed against the war in Iraq, breaking with fellow Republican candidates who had stayed clear of criticising a war started by the last GOP president, George W. Bush. Despite his talk of non-intervention, Trump has nominated two hardline generals to top positions, Marine General Mike Flynn and Army General Thomas "Mad Dog" Mattis, who both served in Iraq.

Trump's comments on non-intervention came during his "Thank You" tour of the United States, at a stop in the southern state of North Carolina. He also vowed to boost funding to the US military, which he suggested was stretched too thin because of long deployments and austerity policies in Congress.

As part of his cost-cutting, Trump called for the cancellation of a $4 billion contract with Boeing to build a new Air Force One 747, calling the project too expensive. Boeing disputed the figure, saying it was high, and the White House responded, saying Trump's remarks "do not appear to reflect arrangements" made between the aircraft manufacturer and the US Air Force.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
