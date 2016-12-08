The Red Cross says it has evacuated 148 people from Aleppo's Old City.

The old city was controlled by rebels until it was retaken by the Syrian regime on Wednesday.

The evacuees, mostly elderly and disabled, had been trapped for days.

The President of the Aleppo City Council, Brita Hagi Hasan, who is linked to the opposition, says 150,000 people are still at risk.

He says at least 150,000 people have been condemned to death in the city of Aleppo and that more than 800 people have died in the past 26 days.

During that time, the Syrian regime has retaken about 75 percent of eastern Aleppo - a place that was under rebel control for the last four years.

This has triggered a mass evacuation of civilians in the area who are suffering without basic human needs, like food and water.