The UN envoy for Syria said on Thursday that political talks to end the nearly six-year war should resume soon.

After attended a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Staffan de Mistura said that "now is the time to actually look seriously at the possible renewal of political discussions."

The envoy raised the possibility of a return to the negotiating table as Russia announced that the Syrian regime forces were halting military operations in order to evacuate civilians from Aleppo.

"We didn't get any information from the Russian announcement on how long it will be," de Mistura said of the halt in military operations.

Backed by Russia, the Syrian regime has captured about 85 percent of eastern Aleppo after three weeks of heavy fighting to seize one of the last opposition strongholds.

"Military victories are not a victory for peace, because peace needs to be won separately," De Mistura said.

Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said he hoped talks could resume before UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon leaves office on December 31.

"Time is short. It would be important to revive the talks before Mr. Ban's term expires, in just 20 days," Churkin told reporters.