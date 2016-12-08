Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, has warned that the operation to free Mosul from Daesh may take two more months.

Townsend, the commander of the US-led troops fighting to liberate the northern Iraqi city, says the terrorist group could launch an insurgency as it faces defeat.

"I think they are going to be working on Mosul for a number of weeks more, maybe a couple of months more probably. They have shown the ability to come back - al Qaeda in Iraq gave birth to ISIS, Daesh. What we have to do is we have got to play this differently so that ISIS doesn't give birth to the next extremist group that takes over Iraq."