Greek court rejects extradition request for two Turkish soldiers
Of the eight soldiers who fled to Greece after Turkey's failed coup, only three will be extradited.
Greek security officers escort two of the coup-linked soldiers out of a courthouse. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 8, 2016

A Greek court on Thursday rejected the extradition of the last two of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after the failed July 15 coup in Turkey.

Turkey alleged the eight men were involved in the attempted military takeover, and branded them traitors.

The decision came two days after a different set of judges approved the extradition of three others in the group.

On Monday, Greece denied the extradition of the first three soldiers.

TRT World's Maria Kagkelidou has more on this story.

SOURCE:TRT World
