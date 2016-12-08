WORLD
Israel votes to advance bill legalising West Bank settlements
The law to legalise some 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank must still pass other stages of approval in parliament, but currently enjoys plenty of support from Israeli lawmakers.
An Israeli boy holds his bicycle near homes in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank December 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 8, 2016

The Israeli parliament on Wednesday voted in favour of a disputed bill on legalising some 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank, in the first of three readings.

Fifty-seven members of the parliament, or Knesset, voted to approve the draft legislation submitted by the party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while 51 were against it.

The West Bank is the area that the Palestinians hope to use for a future state. The law must still pass other stages of approval in parliament, but currently enjoys plenty of support from Israeli lawmakers.

Gregg Carlstorm talks to TRT Worldon the issue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
