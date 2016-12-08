The Israeli parliament on Wednesday voted in favour of a disputed bill on legalising some 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank, in the first of three readings.

Fifty-seven members of the parliament, or Knesset, voted to approve the draft legislation submitted by the party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while 51 were against it.

The West Bank is the area that the Palestinians hope to use for a future state. The law must still pass other stages of approval in parliament, but currently enjoys plenty of support from Israeli lawmakers.