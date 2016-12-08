President-elect Donald Trump continues to build his Cabinet as he prepares to take office on January 20. positions in his administration.

Trump announced on Wednesday his nomination of a fossil fuel industry defender as his top environmental official, another retired general as homeland security chief and Iowa's governor as US ambassador to China.

Scott Pruitt

The president-elect said Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, 48, would be nominated to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pruitt sued the EPA in a bid to undo a key regulation under outgoing President Barack Obama that would curb greenhouse gas emissions blamed for climate change, mainly from coal-fired power plants.

Retired Marine Corps General John Kelly

Trump tapped retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, 66, for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, whose responsibilities include immigration.

Kelly, the third retired general named by Trump to a senior administration post, last year told Congress that a lack of security on the US-Mexican border posed a threat to the United States.​

He would work in tandem with Republican Senator Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, who is a leading advocate of cracking down on illegal immigration.

The former four-star general would head a department in charge of securing borders against illegal immigration, protecting the president, responding to natural disasters and coordinating intelligence and counterterrorism.

He formerly headed the Southern Command, responsible for US military activities and relationships in Latin America and the Caribbean. He was a proponent of keeping open the US military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.