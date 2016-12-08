The death toll from a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia's northern province of Aceh early on Wednesday is at least 102, the national disaster management agency said.

The chief of Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency said some victims are believed to still be buried under the rubble of hundreds of toppled buildings.

According to official figures, more than 750 people were injured — 136 of them seriously — while at least 3,267 were displaced.

The shallow quake hit 10 kilometres north of Reuleuet at 5:03 am local time (22:03 GMT on Tuesday). At least five aftershocks followed the quake which struck at dawn, as some in the predominantly Muslim region prepared for morning prayers.

"Eighteen have died so far, based on data from the hospital. Some of the fatalities are children," said Saed Mulyadi, deputy district chief of the Pidie Jaya district, which is the focus of rescue efforts, and is 18 kilometres southwest of the epicentre.

Mulyadi said there were seven children among the victims and added that a local hospital was overwhelmed by the number of people arriving with injuries.

"The hospital here couldn't take the patients, so we sent some to a neighbouring district," he said.

Local resident Hasbi Jaya, 37, said his family was asleep when the powerful quake struck.

"We immediately ran outside the house but it crumbled. Everything from the roof to the floor collapsed, and was destroyed," he said