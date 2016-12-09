Fed up with the air pollution in their cities, the mayors of Mexico City, Paris, Madrid, and Athens decided to take diesel cars and vans off the roads by 2025. The scope of the ban is still unclear, but it's a good step toward cleaner air given the harmful gas diesel engines produce.

Investigators from the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom brought down one of the largest botnets ever after four years of investigation. The cybercrime infrastructure called ‘Avalanche' spanned 180 countries, with 600 servers to host 800,000 web domains. On any given day, Avalanche had at least 500,000 computers under its control to conduct criminal activities.

Amazon Go just made grocery shopping feel like shoplifting. With its new kind of store, you can simply walk in, take whatever you want from the shelf, and walk out. Employing technologies like computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning, it tracks what you take and charges you after you leave the store. It's currently open only for Amazon employees, but it will be open to Amazon Prime members too in early 2017.

Deepmind is open-sourcing its artificial intelligence (AI) lab. The lab is a 3D game platform similar to Quake 3 Arena's game engine. The AI agent will only see what is on the screen from a first-person perspective and bring its own solutions to various problems in the game. It will also get different AI agents to co-operate with each other. Not to be outdone, Elon Musk's OpenAI will be releasing the code for its AI lab called Universe in April.

Uber is heavily investing in artificial intelligence as well. Recently, the company acquired Geometric Intelligence, a start-up co-founded by academic researchers specialised in AI. Its team will be the centrepiece of the new lab Uber is creating for AI research in San Francisco. Only a couple of years ago, Uber made its interest in artificial intelligence public by poaching 40 researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's Computer Science Department.