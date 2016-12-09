The Syrian regime resumed its air strikes on remaining rebel-held territory in east Aleppo on Friday, a day after regime ally Moscow announced a "pause" in the assault, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

Air strikes on the area briefly stopped on Thursday night after a surprise announcement by Moscow, though artillery fire continued.

SOHR reported at least 12 raids on rebel-held areas on Friday afternoon.

Around 100,000 people are left in the besieged area of east Aleppo that's still controlled by rebels, according to SOHR.

Missing Men

The UN says that hundreds of men have gone missing after trying to cross into the regime-controlled territory of west Aleppo.