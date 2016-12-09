WORLD
Regime air strikes resume on east Aleppo after brief pause - report
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least 12 air strikes on rebel-held areas on Friday afternoon while the UN said hundreds of men have also gone missing after trying to cross into regime controlled areas.
A man walks with the aid of a crutch past damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2016

The Syrian regime resumed its air strikes on remaining rebel-held territory in east Aleppo on Friday, a day after regime ally Moscow announced a "pause" in the assault, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

Air strikes on the area briefly stopped on Thursday night after a surprise announcement by Moscow, though artillery fire continued.

SOHR reported at least 12 raids on rebel-held areas on Friday afternoon.

Around 100,000 people are left in the besieged area of east Aleppo that's still controlled by rebels, according to SOHR.

Missing Men

The UN says that hundreds of men have gone missing after trying to cross into the regime-controlled territory of west Aleppo.

Russia says that in the last 24 hours alone, over 10,000 people have fled the eastern part of the city.

Both the regime and groups fighting the regime have records of detaining and torturing their opponents.

The UN says if the regime has indeed abducted the men, it could be a war crime.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan brings us the latest developments.

SOURCE:TRT World
