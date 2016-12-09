South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Friday said his country will enhance cooperation with allies to respond to North Korea's nuclear threat. It was his first speech after parliament impeached President Park Geun-hye.

In a televised address, Hwang said South Korea faces grave risks from both within and externally and cannot afford to have a vacuum in government, and vowed to make his best efforts to manage the country.

Hwang took over as acting president after Park's powers were suspended at 1003 GMT on Friday, the president's office said.