Turkey has launched a humanitarian campaign to deliver aid to civilians trapped in Aleppo, as Assad forces and opposition fighters battle for control of Syria's second largest city.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş on Thursday announced the campaign. The Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs will deliver aid to people unable to access basic humanitarian needs in besieged areas.

"This is not just the announcement of an aid campaign. This is raising a voice against the destruction of Aleppo, which is one of the most beautiful cities in the region with its historical and geopolitical importance, the destruction of our culture in Aleppo, and most importantly the destruction of humanity that is dying in despair, hunger and in vain," Kurtulmuş said.

"Politically, many meetings have been held about how this issue has come to this point. Negotiations are in progress so that a solution can be found," he added.