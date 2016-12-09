Nigeria's army says two female suicide bombers blew themselves up at a market in northeast Nigeria's Madagali town, killing at least 56 people and wounding dozens others.

Boko Haram is blamed for Friday's attack on the edge of the their Sambisa Forest stronghold, which Nigeria's army has been bombing ahead of ground assaults.

Yusuf Mohammed, chairman of the local district government, said the bombings left 56 people dead and wounded 57.

Since the military dislodged the extremists from towns and villages this year, the group have resorted to attacking softer targets.