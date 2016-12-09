At least seven people, including six policemen, were killed and six others wounded on Friday in two separate bomb attacks targetting security forces in Egypt, the country's interior ministry said.

The first attack struck in the western Talibiya neighbourhood of Cairo, shortly before the Friday Muslim prayers and when the capital's streets are mostly empty.

The Hassam Movement, a militant group which has claimed a string of recent attacks, said it was behind the bombing, in a statement circulated on social media.

The interior ministry said in a statement that the bomb exploded next to a checkpoint, killing two officers, a policeman and three enlisted personnel. Three other conscripts were wounded.

The second blast took place in the evening on a road linking the Nile Delta city of Kafr el-Sheikh to the northern coastal town of Baltim.

The ministry said on its Facebook page that a "roadside bomb exploded... slightly wounding two policemen who were patrolling in a car and killing a civilian... who happened to be in the vicinity".

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the second attack.