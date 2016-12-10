TÜRKİYE
Turkey finalising plans for presidential system
Turkey will vote in a referendum on switching from a parliamentary system to an executive presidency.
Turkey finalising plans for presidential system
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, December 1, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2016

Turkey's ruling AK Party is finalising plans to formally cement President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers by the creation of an executive presidency.

Elected as President in 2014, Erdogan has long sought a constitutional change to strengthen what had been in the past a largely ceremonial position.

That process is moving closer with a draft constitution being put to parliament. If it passes, the country will vote in a referendum.

Francis Collings reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
