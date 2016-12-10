December 10, 2016
Turkey's ruling AK Party is finalising plans to formally cement President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers by the creation of an executive presidency.
Elected as President in 2014, Erdogan has long sought a constitutional change to strengthen what had been in the past a largely ceremonial position.
That process is moving closer with a draft constitution being put to parliament. If it passes, the country will vote in a referendum.
Francis Collings reports from Ankara.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies