Opposition leader wins Ghana presidential election
Ghana is seen as a model of democracy in West Africa, a region historically plagued by coups and strongman rule. Gambia's ruler of more than 22 years announces he no longer accepts defeat in the country's presidential election.
Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) speaks during a news conference at his home in Accra, Ghana, December 9, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2016

Challenger Nana Akufo-Addo won Ghana's national election on Friday, tapping into an electorate fed up with a sputtering economy and ready for change.

The erudite 72-year-old human rights lawyer cruised to victory winning 53.8 percent of the votes, according to the country's election agency.

Ghanaian president John Mahama has admitted defeat following Wednesday's presidential elections. He called his opponent, Nana Akufo-Addo, to concede the presidency.

The country's electoral commission confirmed the results just minutes after Mahama tweeted about the call. According to the commision, Akufo-Addo won with an outright majority.

Ghana is seen as a model of democracy in West Africa, a region historically plagued by coups and strongman rule.

Gambia, which held an election a week ago, also looked to be on path to a peaceful transition of power, but the country's ruler of more than 22 years, President Yahya Jammeh, has now announced he no longer accepts defeat in the country's presidential election.

Brennan Weiss joins TRT World from Ghana's capital Accra.

