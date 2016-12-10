US-led coalition planes destroyed 168 Daesh oil tanker trucks in Syria, the coalition said on Friday, in the largest strike of its kind.

The air blitz is the latest instance of what US officials say has been a successful effort to starve Daesh of revenues

The strikes targetted the truck fleet near Palmyra, Syria on Thursday, said a coalition statement adding that the destruction means lost revenues of about $2 million to Daesh, the estimated value of fuel in the trucks.

The strikes are part of a campaign by the US-led coalition to target oil infrastructure controlled by Daesh, which occupies swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq.

Daesh has been on the backfoot as an Iraqi military campaign with US coalition air support has succeeded in wresting back significant territory, including a series of oil fields.

US officials have shifted from simply bombing oil fields controlled by Daesh to targeting energy infrastructure along the production chain, from processing to storage to transportation, Amos Hochstein, the State Department's energy envoy, said in an interview on Friday.

"This is very easy oil to extract. You don't need to be a genius to do it," he said. "But we're moving them from the 20th century to the 17th, 18th century."

That has increased the cost to Daesh of producing each barrel of oil, and has lengthened the amount of time it takes to get a barrel of oil to market, cutting into its profit margins, he said.

Alongside taxes, ransoms and trading in antiquities, oil has been a major fundraiser for Daesh operations, with US defense officials estimating that it made about $47 million per month from oil sales prior to October 2015.

The group is likely earning roughly a third of what it was from oil sales before October 2015, Hochstein said.

US officials have debated whether to destroy energy infrastructure in Daesh-controlled territory given concerns it would be harder for local populations to recover once the group leaves, Hochstein said.