The top intelligence agency in the US has concluded that Russia played a covert role in the 2016 presidential elections to undermine Hillary Clinton's campaign and help Donald Trump win the White House, according to reports.

The Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) 'assessment' was carried by the Washington PostandNew York Timeson Saturday, provoking a strong reaction from President-elect Donald Trump's transition team.

"These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction," Trump's transition team said in a statement after the reports were published.

"The election ended a long time ago in one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history. It's now time to move on and 'Make America Great Again.'"

The fierce rebuke from the Trump's camp has cast doubts over his future relationship with the CIA on which the US administrations mostly depend for assessments concerning potential threats faced by the country.

The reportscited US officials, briefed by the CIA on the matter, as saying that individuals with connections to Moscow provided the whistle-blowing website WikiLeaks with emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chief and others.