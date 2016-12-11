Paolo Gentiloni was named as Italy's prime minister designate on Sunday following Matteo Renzi's resignation in the wake of a crushing referendum defeat on constitutional reform.

Gentiloni, who served as foreign minister under Renzi, was asked by President Sergio Mattarella to form a new government that will guide Italy to elections in February 2018.

A close ally of the outgoing premier, Gentiloni now has to put together his own government team ahead of a parliamentary approval vote expected on Wednesday.

"Not by choice but out of a sense of responsibility I will be forming a government based on the outgoing majority," Gentiloni said.