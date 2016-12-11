A bomb blast killed at least 25 worshippers during Sunday mass inside a Cairo chapel attached to the seat of the Coptic pope who heads Egypt's Christian minority, state media said.

Most of those killed were women. The dead included at least six children, Reuters reported.

The explosion ripped through the church at around 10:00 am (0800 GMT), Egyptian security officials said.

It was the deadliest attack on the country's Christian minority in recent memory.

The blast in the church adjacent to Saint Mark's Coptic Cathedral in the Abbasiya neighbourhood shattered its glass windows and left a scene of carnage in the main prayer hall.

"As soon as the priest called us to prepare for prayer, the explosion happened," Emad Shoukry, who was inside the cathedral when the blast took place, told Reuters.