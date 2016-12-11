The football community reacted with shock and sympathy after two bomb attacks rocked central Istanbul following a match on Saturday night.

Two blasts outside the Vodafone Arena in the heart of Turkey's biggest city, two hours after a league match between top teams Besiktas and Bursaspor, killed 38 people and injured over 150.

UEFA expressed condolences to the families of the victims affected by the bombings in a series of tweets.

The Besiktas football club condemned terror and said it stood "in solidarity" against the attackers.