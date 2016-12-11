POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Football community denounces Istanbul attacks
Turkey's football community has expressed sympathy for the families and victims of deadly attacks hours after top teams Besiktas and Bursaspor met in Istanbul.
Football community denounces Istanbul attacks
Ambulances line up outside the Besiktas football stadium in central Istanbul where a car bomb exploded on Saturday night. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 11, 2016

The football community reacted with shock and sympathy after two bomb attacks rocked central Istanbul following a match on Saturday night.

Two blasts outside the Vodafone Arena in the heart of Turkey's biggest city, two hours after a league match between top teams Besiktas and Bursaspor, killed 38 people and injured over 150.

UEFA expressed condolences to the families of the victims affected by the bombings in a series of tweets.

The Besiktas football club condemned terror and said it stood "in solidarity" against the attackers.

Recommended

Bursapor, the other team in Saturday's fixture, tweeted "We condemn terror."

Two other of Turkey's top teams, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, also condemned the attacks.

Turkey's star player Arda Turan, currently with FC Barcelona, denounced the attack on Twitter.

In Saturday's match Besiktas defeated Bursaspor 2-1.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'