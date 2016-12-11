The latest terror attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Day destroyed hopes that 2017 would be a better year for Turkey, which throughout 2016 witnessed a wave of attacks in which dozens of people lost their lives.

Most of these attacks were carried out by Daesh and the PKK, two groups both recognised by the European Union, the United States and Turkey as terrorist organisations.

Below is a list of major attacks in Turkey since January 2016:

January 12, 2016 - Sultanahmet, Istanbul

A 28-year-old Syrian detonated a bomb in Istanbul's Sultanahmet Square, a popular tourist area where the historic Blue Mosque is located. Thirteen people were killed and 16 were injured, including the attacker. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack

February 17, 2016 - Ankara

An explosive-laden vehicle targeted a convoy of shuttles carrying military and civilian personnel. Twenty-eight people were killed and 61 were injured. TAK, a branch of the PKK, claimed responsibility for the attack in Turkey's capital.

March 13, 2016 - Ankara

An attack carried out by TAK claimed 37 lives and injured 125 when a car bomb exploded in the capital Ankara.

This terror attack took place at Kizilay district near Guvenpark, where a major transportation hub is located. [AA]

March 19, 2016 - Istanbul

A suicide attack carried out by Daesh in front of the Beyoglu Governorate in the busy Istiklal Steet in Taksim killed four people and injured seven.

April 24, 2016 - Bursa

One person was killed and 13 injured in a suicide attack by the PKK close to the Ulu Mosque in Turkey's northwestern city of Bursa.

May 1, 2016 - Gaziantep

An attack by Daesh killed two police officers and injured 40 when an explosive-laden vehicle was detonated outside the police headquarters in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

May 10, 2016 - Diyarbakir

Three people were killed and 45 were injured in a PKK attack on a police bus in the Baglar district of Diyarbakir, a city in Turkey's southeast.

May 12, 2016 - Sancaktepe, Istanbul

Nine people injured when a car bomb exploded in Sancaktepe near the Army Aviation Regiment Command in Istanbul. Six soldiers were among the injured. The PKK claimed responsibility for the attack.

May 12, 2016 - Diyarbakir

Sixteen people died and 23 were injured when a PKK truck laden with 15 tons of explosives went off in Diyarbakir in Turkey's southeast.