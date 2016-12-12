WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iraq minority returns home as Daesh retreats
Most of the 300,000 strong Shabak community escaped the Daesh onslaught.
Iraq minority returns home as Daesh retreats
Shabak village elder, Nouri Ahmed Ayoub. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 12, 2016

The Shabak, a minority Iraqi Shia group, is returning to its village, Omar Qapchi, after Daesh ransacked their homes and kidnapped 300 young men. Like other minority groups in Iraq, including Christians Turkmen, and Yazidis, the Shabak are struggling to find shelter. Daesh considers many of these groups to be heretics.

One village elder, Nouri Ahmed Ayoub, says that Daesh cannot change the peaceful coexistence between the groups, which had been strong since "our grandfathers' time."

"We don't have any problems with Yazidis and Christians. In this way, ISIS cannot affect our mind," he said.

Recommended

TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports from northern Iraq.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu