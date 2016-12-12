What is the problem with the 100-bolivar bill?

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said organised crime networks on the border with Colombia are using the 100-bolivar notes to buy government subsidised food. The goods are then sold in Columbia with huge mark-ups.

"You can stay outside with your scam," Maduro, who took office three years ago, said.

What happens when the notes are pulled?

Authorities will start releasing six new notes and three coins on Thursday. The largest denomination will be worth 20,000 bolivars, less than $5 on the street.

Maduro said that pulling the 100-bolivar will make it difficult for gangs operating on the border to repatriate the notes. Critics said the move was economically nonsensical and that there would be no way to swap the six billion 100-bolivar bills that were in circulation by Wednesday.

What is behind Venezuela's economic crisis?

Falling prices for Venezuela's crucial oil exports have caused a shortage of dollars in the country, raising the prices of imported food, medicine, and other crucial goods.

Depressed oil revenue has forced Maduro's government to cut its social programmes, angering the poor.