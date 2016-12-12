The Syrian regime and its allies have retaken the city of Aleppo, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday.

Rami Abdulrahman, the director of the Observatory, said that the battle for Aleppo has reached its end after sweeping advances by the regime forces into the opposition-held sector.

Opposition forces have withdrawn from six neighbourhoods in the city, their last holdouts in Aleppo, he added.

There was no official confirmation from the Syrian regime or its ally, Russia.