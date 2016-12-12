Who is TAK?

TAK is seen as an offshoot of the PKK, a group which has been waging a violent insurgency in Turkey since 1984. The PKK and its armed wings are listed as terrorist organisations by the European Union, the United States, and Turkey.

TAK said it split from the PKK in 2004. But Turkish authorities see it as an extension of the PKK rather than a separate group, as key PKK figures were involved in its creation.

How are they different from PKK?

TAK said it "split" from the PKK because it had become "weak."

It has carried out several attacks in Turkey, killing dozens of civilians and security personnel.

Global Risks Insights (GRI), a publication which provides analysis on political events around the world, said TAK differs from PKK because of its "willingness to hit civilian soft targets in major urban centres."