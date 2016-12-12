TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
What do we know about the group that claimed the Istanbul attack?
TAK, a faction of the outlawed PKK organisation, claimed responsibility for Saturday's twin bombings in the heart of Istanbul that left 44 people dead.
What do we know about the group that claimed the Istanbul attack?
Turkey has been hit by multiple attacks this year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 12, 2016

Who is TAK?

TAK is seen as an offshoot of the PKK, a group which has been waging a violent insurgency in Turkey since 1984. The PKK and its armed wings are listed as terrorist organisations by the European Union, the United States, and Turkey.

TAK said it split from the PKK in 2004. But Turkish authorities see it as an extension of the PKK rather than a separate group, as key PKK figures were involved in its creation.

How are they different from PKK?

TAK said it "split" from the PKK because it had become "weak."

It has carried out several attacks in Turkey, killing dozens of civilians and security personnel.

Global Risks Insights (GRI), a publication which provides analysis on political events around the world, said TAK differs from PKK because of its "willingness to hit civilian soft targets in major urban centres."

Recommended

The United Kingdom put TAK on its terror list in 2006 and the US followed two years later.

How many attacks have they carried out?

TAK claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack at the Vodafone Arena, two hours after a match between Turkey's top football teams, Besiktas and Bursaspor.

TAK also claimed responsibility for four other major attacks this year.

It was behind two attacks in Ankara – one in February, when 29 people were killed in a suicide bombing, carried out by a woman, that targeted a vehicle transporting military personnel. In March, a suicide attack killed 37 people in Ankara's Guvenpark. TAK said the attacks were in response to Turkey's operation against the PKK.

In April, 13 people were injured In a suicide attack outside a historical mosque in the city of Bursa. A month later a suicide bombing in Istanbul killed 11 people. The attacker was targeting police.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye