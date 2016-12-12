WORLD
Rival parties declare victory in Macedonia election
Macedonia's nationalist party appears to have won Sunday's snap parliamentary election, but the result is so tight that the opposition has yet to concede.
Supporters of the opposition Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) celebrate their win during parliamentary elections in Skopje, Macedonia, on December 11, 2016. Polls suggest that the rival nationalist VMRO-DPMNE actually came in first. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 12, 2016

Former Macedonian prime minister Nikola Gruevski's nationalist VMRO-DPMNE declared victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday. All the votes have now been counted and according to unofficial results the nationalists won nearly 38 percent of the vote – narrowly defeating the rival social democratic party (SDSM) with just under 37 percent of the vote.

But the SDSM has not conceded defeat. Whichever party forms the government will need at least one coalition partner from among parties representing ethnic Albanians, who account for one-third of the population.

TRT World's Ahmet Hamdi Sisman reports from Skopje.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
