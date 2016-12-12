WORLD
3 MIN READ
"Doomsday" for eastern Aleppo as reports of regime atrocities emerge
People still inside eastern Aleppo are reporting the killing of hundreds of civilians by advancing Syrian regime forces backed by Russia and Iran.
"Doomsday" for eastern Aleppo as reports of regime atrocities emerge
People carry belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 12, 2016

It's been a day of almost constant bombing raids, like Doomsday, as one resident described it.

People still inside east Aleppo have reported the killing of hundreds of civilians by advancing Syrian regime forces backed by Russia and Iran.

Regime and Iranian-backed Shia militias have started executing civilians in the neighbourhoods they have recently seized.

"The Shia militia gunmen immolated nine children and four women, and executed 67 men by firing squad in Firdaus and Kallasa districts today. These were all civilians," according to eyewitness Mahmud Sheikh, who spoke to Anadolu Agency.

Sheikh said, "There is no need to hide myself or identity anymore. We aren't afraid anymore. All of us will be killed anyway."

The volunteer-based non-governmental humanitarian organisation, Syria's Civil Defence or "The White Helmets" as they are commonly known, said they were trapped in a small area with tens of thousands of civilians, and were facing a horrific onslaught by advancing regime ground forces backed by Russian warplanes and Iranian-backed militia.

This was the last written statement by the White Helmets posted to Twitter before communication was cut off in eastern Aleppo:

With the recent attacks of Bashar Assad's regime and his Russian and Iranian support, the opposition had to withdraw from the Sheikh Saed, Firdaus, Hamdudu and Saliheen regions.

The area controlled by the resistance fell to 8.6 square kilometres, where about 100,000 civilians are under regime siege.

Bashar Assad's regime says the battle for Aleppo is in its final stages, but the rebel resistance claims it is not yet defeated as it takes its last stand to defend whatever they can in eastern Aleppo.

Recommended

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is alarmed by unverified reports of atrocities against a large number of civilians, including women and children his spokesman said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is conveying his grave concern to the relevant parties. He has instructed his Special Envoy for Syria to follow up urgently with the parties concerned," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Here are some of the reactions coming in from social media site Twitter on the situation in eastern Aleppo:

Authors:Abed Ahmed and Emre Iren

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla