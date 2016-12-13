In the early morning hours of Tuesday, forces loyal to Bashar al Assad launched a final offensive to retake the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo. Residents on the ground, activists, and international NGOs have reported unprecedented violence as Assad's forces attempt to retake the city.

The United Nations said at least 82 civilians, including women and children, have been killed by forces loyal to Assad over the last four days. The UN also documented thousands of people fleeing the city.

Online, the violence has led to pleas for help from residents trapped in the eastern part of the city. Outside the country, people are calling for accountability from Western powers and other Arab governments, whom they accuse of not doing enough to stop the carnage.

As regime forces advanced, residents said their goodbyes and expressed their fears of what was to come.

As far back as 2012, regime forces have been accused of raping men and women in rebel-held areas of Syria.

Others voiced their frustration at the outside world for not doing enough to fight back against Assad and his allies.