Turkish police have detained 586 people for having alleged links to the PKK in raids conducted over the past two days, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The operation follows a twin suicide bomb attack on Saturday night that killed at least 44 people and injured 150 others outside the Vodafone Arena, home to Istanbul's Besiktas football club. The PKK-linked TAK terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The detained suspects include members of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said members of the HDP participated in activities organised by the PKK and spread propaganda on its behalf.