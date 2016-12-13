Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Aleppo, trying to escape fighting between rebel forces and the Assad regime. The city is the world's oldest continuously inhabited metropolis. The UN in 1986 declared Aleppo a World Heritage Site. Once called the "Jewel of Syria," archaeologists estimate that people have been living there for 7,000 years, since the start of settled agricultural civilization. But on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, its future seems more uncertain than ever.

TRT World has more.