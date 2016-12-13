WORLD
1 MIN READ
The world's oldest city is in ruins
The Syrian city of Aleppo is rubble. Years of war have left the UNESCO World Heritage Site uninhabitable.
Fierce air strikes on Aleppo have turned the ancient city into a wasteland. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2016

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Aleppo, trying to escape fighting between rebel forces and the Assad regime. The city is the world's oldest continuously inhabited metropolis. The UN in 1986 declared Aleppo a World Heritage Site. Once called the "Jewel of Syria," archaeologists estimate that people have been living there for 7,000 years, since the start of settled agricultural civilization. But on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, its future seems more uncertain than ever.

TRT World has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
