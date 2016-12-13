US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday picked Exxon Mobil CEO, Rex Tillerson, for the role of secretary of state.

Tillerson is the head of Exxon Mobil, an energy giant that has business ties to Russia. His nomination for secretary of state could add to concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration intervened in the US presidential elections in favour of Trump.

Trump praised the business leader as a successful international dealmaker who has led a global operation.

"He will be a forceful and clear-eyed advocate for America's vital national interests, and help reverse years of misguided foreign policies and actions that have weakened America's security and standing in the world," Trump said in a statement.

Tillerson said he shared Trump's "vision for restoring the credibility of the United States' foreign relations and advancing our country's national security."